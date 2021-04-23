As Universal Studios Hollywood Beat Disney To CA Park Reopening, Fans Are Hyped To Get Back

As with other theme park reopenings, maximum capacity has been restricted to allow for social distancing inside the park, and that means that in addition to valid tickets, guests must obtain reservations for the day they wish to go . And clearly, there are a lot of people interested in going. As of this writing, this coming weekend is completely sold out, so the park is at capacity, even if that capacity is much smaller than it used to be. More than likely, at least some of that demand comes from the fact that right now Universal Studios is the only theme park game in town.