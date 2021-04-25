Disney Skyliner Gondolas Collided (Again), This Time At Hollywood Studios

If there's one thing about Walt Disney World that is slightly less than magical, it's transportation to, from, and around the theme parks. Disney World is so massive that just getting from point A to point B can be a chore. On the plus side, Disney World very much knows this, and the resort has tried a number of different ways to make getting around easier, or at the very least, more fun. Some of these ideas work pretty well, others not so much. And then there's the Disney World Skyliner, a gondola system which is pretty great, but has also been plagued with issues.