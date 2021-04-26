How The Oscars Was Able To Do A Maskless Ceremony

All of the awards ceremonies have been figuring out how to pull off the all-star audiences that viewers have come to expect to see on screen. Earlier telecasts like the Golden Globes had hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in different cities, and small crowds in reduced-spaced venues with masks on. That’s not good enough for the Oscars, though. Also, we are further along in the vaccine stage of the ongoing pandemic, and Oscar host Regina King walked us through how the Oscars pulled off a maskless ceremony this evening. Watch the video above.