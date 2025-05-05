The Met Gala 2025 Live Blog: I’m Talking Red Carpet Arrivals From Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo And More
It's Met Monday!
The biggest night in celebrity fashion is here, as hundreds of elite guests climb the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and I can’t wait to see how the biggest names in film, music, sports culture and more — who shelled out thousands of dollars for a ticket and were vetted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour — interpret the “Tailored For You” dress code.
The men might take center stage tonight, with Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky serving as co-chairs and LeBron James as honorary chair. I’m still excited to see what the ladies have in store, though. What will Zendaya be wearing? How many Kardashians are attending, or are we choosing to believe that Rihanna got them uninvited? Follow along for the fashion hits, misses and everything in between as we go on this exploration and celebration of Black identity.
Welcome To CinemaBlend's Met Gala 2025 Coverage!
The celebrities are starting to arrive! I really hope everyone wearing death-defying heels (or no heels like Kim Kardashian last year) practiced their stair-climbing in preparation for this. That’s honestly something I’d lose sleep over. Now, on to the fashion!
Vogue Correspondent Emma Chamberlain Has Arrived
Not surprisingly, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour is among the first arrivals, along with co-hosts Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim. Emma Chamberlain has also arrived to serve as Vogue's special correspondent. She is wearing a floor-length asymmetrical Courrèges pinstriped dress that is strapless and backless.
Emma Chamberlain accessorized with sheer black gloves and jewelry she found on eBay, per Vanity Fair. You've gotta love a good bargain find at the Met Gala!
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Miu Miu
Sydney Sweeney never disappoints in the fashion department, and she looks glamorous in black Miu Miu, a fully owned subsidiary of Prada, that features a cutout over her chest.
Her hair is worn in an up-do, and she accessorized with earrings and rings. Lovely!
I Just Found Out It Was James Holzhauer Who Brought The Friendly Ken Jennings And Brad Rutter Feud Back To Jeopardy, And I Love It
That Time Walton Goggins Almost Got Arrested In His Bathing Suit For Having A Photoshoot In The Middle Of Traffic