The Met Gala 2025 Live Blog: I’m Talking Red Carpet Arrivals From Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo And More

The biggest night in celebrity fashion is here, as hundreds of elite guests climb the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and I can’t wait to see how the biggest names in film, music, sports culture and more — who shelled out thousands of dollars for a ticket and were vetted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour — interpret the “Tailored For You” dress code.

The men might take center stage tonight, with Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky serving as co-chairs and LeBron James as honorary chair. I’m still excited to see what the ladies have in store, though. What will Zendaya be wearing? How many Kardashians are attending, or are we choosing to believe that Rihanna got them uninvited? Follow along for the fashion hits, misses and everything in between as we go on this exploration and celebration of Black identity.