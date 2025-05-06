There Has Been A Lot Of Debate About Gendered Emmy Categories, But I Love How Bella Ramsey Tackled The Subject
Awards iclusivity isn't the easiest subject to tackle.
Award shows are already inherently debate-centric events, from the nominating process right through picking the winners. But over the years, such multi-headed conversations have stretched further back to address the categorical classifications themselves, sometimes with other film genres in mind, but increasingly more often with gender divisions as the centerpoint. It’s a topic that many Hollywood stars have discussed, including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, despite them not having the strongest feelings on the topic.
Ramsey, who portrays beloved video game survivor Ellie in HBO’s hit adaptation, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after The Last of Us’ first season, and though Succession’s Sarah Snook was the nominee joining the list of other 2024 Emmy winners, Ramsey was still honored to have earned the recognition. Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, they first shut down any rumors of foul feelings, saying:
The discussion then fully turned to the concept of male and female awards categories, with host Louis Theroux opining whether overhauling the gender divide for just a single set of nominees would be detrimental on the whole specifically for female actresses who are already fighting for recognition. And that’s a part of the argument that Bella Ramsey also thinks is important, as they also don’t want to strive for equality only to end up with even more imbalance nomination choices. In their words:
Therein lies arguably the biggest conundrum by way of gendered awards categories, in that it's unclear whether the better solution would be to consolidate and limit the number of awards given out, or to set up additional categories through which gender-neutral performers (and even crew members) can be celebrated distinctly.
But considering awards shows these days already have issues keeping telecasts limited to three-hour blocks, and adding a dozen or more new categories would just pressure producers, presenters and winners to make things even speedier. While that might be a good idea specifically for winners whose speeches are long-winded and rambling, it would also take more time away from the night's best speeches and more genuinely TV-worthy moments.
As such, even though there are thoughtful arguments to make on both sides of the awards aisle — with past comments made by House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, as well as Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone — it's doubtful anyone will arrive at a magical solution in the near future that pleases every single person equally. But one can hope.
Bella Ramsey Addresses Thoughts On Using They/Them Pronouns
Having shot to stardom as Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey rose to possibly even greater heights upon landing The Last of Us, and thus found their private life and personal opinions coming up more and more in interviews and social media commentary. Ramsey addressed being gender-fluid back in 2023 ahead of the HBO horror-drama's debut, but doesn't seem to feel as strongly about embracing any particular pronoun at this point. As they put it:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ramsey's The Last of Us, despite having a depleted post-apocalyptic population, is one of the more inclusive shows on TV at the moment. The latest episode specifically pointed out that this world was thrown into chaos before the Pride movement's nationwide expansion, with neither Ellie nor her romantic foil Dina (Isabela Merced) understanding all the rainbow murals in Seattle. And gamers know that a very important pair of characters are on the way that will offer their own complicated take on representation.
Whether or not any awards ceremonies make the call to change up categories in the future, I think everyone would agree that Isabela Merced has already proven herself worthy of all the nominations, regardless of gender, job duties, or even the central medium. Give her an Oscar and a Tony as well!
The Last of Us airs every Sunday night on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes simultaneously available to stream with a Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fuller House Gave Jodie Sweetin ‘A Whole New Appreciation’ For Growing Up On Full House, And I Love How Thoughtful Her Take Is
90 Day Diaries Brought Back Colt Johnson, And Revealed One Key Detail About His Split With Vanessa Guerra