There Has Been A Lot Of Debate About Gendered Emmy Categories, But I Love How Bella Ramsey Tackled The Subject

Awards iclusivity isn't the easiest subject to tackle.

Ellie standing in Seattle looking out at TV station in The Last of Us Season 2 &quot;Day One&quot;
Award shows are already inherently debate-centric events, from the nominating process right through picking the winners. But over the years, such multi-headed conversations have stretched further back to address the categorical classifications themselves, sometimes with other film genres in mind, but increasingly more often with gender divisions as the centerpoint. It’s a topic that many Hollywood stars have discussed, including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, despite them not having the strongest feelings on the topic.

Ramsey, who portrays beloved video game survivor Ellie in HBO’s hit adaptation, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after The Last of Us’ first season, and though Succession’s Sarah Snook was the nominee joining the list of other 2024 Emmy winners, Ramsey was still honored to have earned the recognition. Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, they first shut down any rumors of foul feelings, saying:

I didn’t find it insulting.

The discussion then fully turned to the concept of male and female awards categories, with host Louis Theroux opining whether overhauling the gender divide for just a single set of nominees would be detrimental on the whole specifically for female actresses who are already fighting for recognition. And that’s a part of the argument that Bella Ramsey also thinks is important, as they also don’t want to strive for equality only to end up with even more imbalance nomination choices. In their words:

Yeah, I think it’s really important that that’s preserved as well, that the recognition for women in the industry is preserved. I think the gendered categories conversation is really interesting, and I don’t have the answer and I wish that there was something that was an easy way around it, but I think that it is really important that we have a female category and a male category. But then where do non-binary or non-gender performing people fit into that?

Therein lies arguably the biggest conundrum by way of gendered awards categories, in that it's unclear whether the better solution would be to consolidate and limit the number of awards given out, or to set up additional categories through which gender-neutral performers (and even crew members) can be celebrated distinctly.

But considering awards shows these days already have issues keeping telecasts limited to three-hour blocks, and adding a dozen or more new categories would just pressure producers, presenters and winners to make things even speedier. While that might be a good idea specifically for winners whose speeches are long-winded and rambling, it would also take more time away from the night's best speeches and more genuinely TV-worthy moments.

As such, even though there are thoughtful arguments to make on both sides of the awards aisle — with past comments made by House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, as well as Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone — it's doubtful anyone will arrive at a magical solution in the near future that pleases every single person equally. But one can hope.

Bella Ramsey Addresses Thoughts On Using They/Them Pronouns

Having shot to stardom as Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey rose to possibly even greater heights upon landing The Last of Us, and thus found their private life and personal opinions coming up more and more in interviews and social media commentary. Ramsey addressed being gender-fluid back in 2023 ahead of the HBO horror-drama's debut, but doesn't seem to feel as strongly about embracing any particular pronoun at this point. As they put it:

I’ve never been strict about they/them because I think I just don’t really care. Also, I’m very comfortable in, like, who I am. I know how important it is for other people, but for me, it’s not as important right now that it’s specific. I’m like, I don’t really…it just doesn’t really matter to me.

Ramsey's The Last of Us, despite having a depleted post-apocalyptic population, is one of the more inclusive shows on TV at the moment. The latest episode specifically pointed out that this world was thrown into chaos before the Pride movement's nationwide expansion, with neither Ellie nor her romantic foil Dina (Isabela Merced) understanding all the rainbow murals in Seattle. And gamers know that a very important pair of characters are on the way that will offer their own complicated take on representation.

Isaac standing in front of pans during torture sequence in The Last of Us Season 2 "Day One"

The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Live Blog Watchalong: I'm Reacting To Isaac's Brutal Introduction, Ellie And Dina's Revealing Seattle Trip And More

Whether or not any awards ceremonies make the call to change up categories in the future, I think everyone would agree that Isabela Merced has already proven herself worthy of all the nominations, regardless of gender, job duties, or even the central medium. Give her an Oscar and a Tony as well!

The Last of Us airs every Sunday night on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes simultaneously available to stream with a Max subscription.

