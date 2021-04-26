Watch Anthony Hopkins Honor Chadwick Boseman While Accepting His Oscar

Last night's Oscars ceremony was...interesting, to say the least. While there was certainly an expectation that the "Pandemic Oscars" were going to be a show unique in many ways, a lot of the strangeness of the whole thing felt separated from the particular circumstances of the pandemic. The decision to make Best Actor the last award of the night rather than Best Picture certainly wasn't a necessity of the current situation, and yet, that's what happened. Many thought it might make for a big finale if the award went to the late Chadwick Boseman, but it didn't work out that way. Although in his acceptance speech Hopkins has mentioned the actor.
Last night's awards show ended somewhat anticlimactically when the winner of the final award, Anthony Hopkins, for his role in The Father, was not present to give a speech. But Hopkins has now had a chance to say a few words, which have been released on social media. The actor thanks the Academy for the award, that he says he never expected to win, but he also pays brief tribute to one of his fellow nominees in Chadwick Boseman. Check it out below.
Whether the 2021 Oscars are a ceremony that will be remembered for its historic wins, or largely overlooked in the future because of its strangeness, only time will tell. However, at least in this moment Chadwick Boseman was remembered, even if that didn't happen in the way so many had hoped.