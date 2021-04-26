No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx Celebrating With An Oscar For Pixar's Soul

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Last night's Academy Awards show wasn't without its share of surprises, but one award that likely wasn't too much of a shock was the Oscar for Best Animated Feature going to Soul. While there were some absolutely solid contenders going up against Soul, it really seemed like the Pixar film about finding the real meaning in life was the movie to beat, there were many who thought that film should have been nominated for Best Picture. And while the win may have been expected, that didn't make it any less sweet for those involved, including a very happy Jamie Foxx.