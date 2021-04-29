Stephen King Drops An F-Bomb In Perfect Reaction After Watching Boyz N The Hood For The First Time

It's a fair question, but it's definitely a great thing that the situation has now been resolved and Stephen King can marvel at the incredible performance like the rest of us. In Boyz N The Hood, Laurence Fishburne's Furious Styles is the father of the film's protagonist, Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Tre Styles, and serves as the moral center of the movie, doing everything in his power to make sure that his son stays on the right path and that his community can stay strong despite extreme forces trying to tear it apart. It's a stunning turn from the actor – one of the best of his career – and while the movie did get some recognition from the Academy Awards (including nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director), to this day it feels like an outrage that Fishburne didn't compete in the Best Supporting Actor category (the award was won by Jack Palance for City Slickers).