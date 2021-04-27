Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Hilariously Explains Absence Of Charles Dance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While the MonsterVerse may have its fair share of serialized world building and storytelling, there are quite a few characters whose stories have yet to be concluded in Godzilla vs. Kong. One such loose end is the primary antagonist from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Alan Jonah, played by Game of Thrones legend Charles Dance. Well, if you were wondering why this particular character didn’t appear in this year’s monstrous hit, director Adam Wingard has an answer that just might make you laugh.