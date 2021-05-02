Stephen King's Firestarter: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Zac Efron Movie

The Firestarter Remake Doesn’t Have A Release Date Yet

We may know that principal photography is set to take place this summer, but sadly one key piece of information that we don’t have yet is precisely when audiences are actually going to get the opportunity to see the finished film. Given the existing Blumhouse studio deal, we know that Universal Pictures is all set to distribute the movie, but what hasn’t been announced quite yet is a Firestarter release date. We can assume that it will come out some time in 2022 (barring any other unforeseen delays), but it’s a movie that could be released in any season, which makes any kind of speculation difficult. Needless to say, as soon as one is revealed we will be marking our calendars and starting to count down the days.