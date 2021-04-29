Will Smith Shares Great Bad Boys Story To Prep LeBron James For Movie Fame And Michael Bay Weighs In

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Becoming a movie star brings unique challenges, as it tests even the most skilled performers. Will Smith learned that lesson for himself while making Bad Boys with Michael Bay back in the ‘90s. And as history has shown us, Smith more than conquered the hurdles to stardom, and still remains a box office draw to this day. Which makes him more than qualified to prepare LeBron James for movie stardom, prompting Bay himself to throw in his own two cents on the subject.