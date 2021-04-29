Fast And Furious' Vin Diesel And Jordana Brewster Have A Nice 'Family' Exchange On Her Birthday

As corny as it is, Dom Toretto’s phrase “The most important thing in life is family” has never been truer. The relationship between the Fast & Furious co-stars has become a key selling point for the franchise (besides the fast cars and outlandish stunts). Of course, there has been some friction between cast members over the years, but that’s expected given the connection amongst the cast. With that said, no matter what everyone always manages to come back together. The premature death of co-star Paul Walker only strengthened that bond and the franchise in recent years.