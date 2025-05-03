The Rock's Wife Shouted Out His Epic Cheat Meals As He Hit His 53rd Birthday, And I'm Happy She's As Enthusiastic About Them As I Am

It honestly feels like there’s always a Dwayne Johnson movie either hitting cinemas or nearing release. The wrestler-turned-actor is well loved and, while fans know his persona, what they don’t see is all the hard work he puts in behind closed doors. Of course, his wife, Lauren Hashian certainly does, and her love for him (and his viral cheat meals) is evident in her birthday tribute to her spouse.

Even though Hashian and The Rock have only been married for five years, they’d actually been an item for almost twenty years now and share two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana. As Johnson turned 53 on Friday, Hashian wrote this on Instagram:

Happy Happy Birthday to my Man. I thank God for every birthday I get to celebrate with you, for every day we get to wake up together, and for the years of memories and adventures we’ve made already and continue to get to make with each other and our family and loved ones. I truly feel lucky and a level of gratitude beyond belief. We love you SO MUCH!

How sweet is this? Lauren Hashian seems incredibly happy with her partner and the father of her children, and she’s not afraid to let everyone know on social media. However, I especially loved that in this birthday note, Hashian called out those now-iconic cheat meals The Rock has been sharing for years. As she continued:

Your presence in our lives gives us a foundation of love to stand on. Thank you for the happiness you bring to me, our babies, your mom, all the estrogen surrounding you daily lol and even Turbo too, and today (and every day) we plan to bring alllll the happy back to YOU!!! Let’s laugh, let’s get emo, let’s have some cheat meals, and let’s smother you with all the hugs all birthday WEEKEND!!! Happy Birthday MM 🥹🙏🏼

If you haven’t been following The Rock’s cheat meals on his Instagram account, they are simply amazing and makes a follow worth it in of itself. Many surely know Johnson is very much into working out and making sure his body is not only in shape, but godly statue status. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn't indulge in some treats here and there. For years, he’s been sharing all the cheat meals he enjoys when he gives himself permission to. Per the former WWE star, they can range from 5000 to 6000 calories.

One time Dwayne Johnson called himself Jabba The Hut while chowing down on three double smash burgers and watching Netflix. And, on another occasion, he declared he had the midweek “fuck-its” before eating a huge plate of sushi and told fans he was planning on having cornbread with peanut butter and honey for dessert. As The Rock turns a year older, I'd wager that we can expect him to enjoy another cheat meal or two moving forward: Check out Lauren Hashian's post:

It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen Dwayne Johnson post about a cheat meal. The last time it was on his timeline was back during Thanksgiving when he showed fans a tour of his holiday spread and said he’d be “shamelessly sticking” his fork “in every dessert in the fridge."

Dwayne Johnson certainly has a lot to celebrate. This past year, he was in one of the biggest movies of the year, Moana 2, as well as Red One. He also returned to WrestleMania to much fanfare. Also, this fall, Johnson will be seen playing UFC champion Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie's upcoming A24 movie -- The Smashing Machine, which hits theaters on October 3. Between all of his professional obligations, let's hope Johnson takes sometime to enjoy his latest birthday and partake in a cheat meal.