The Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Nearly Starred Two James Bond Villains, Not Just One

In a post Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales world, two paths are developing from one similar world. Though instead of dueling James Bond adversaries, it’s a case of two comic book performers, as both Karen Gillan and Margot Robbie are both tipped as being the way forward for the next age of Pirates movies. Time will tell which scenario wins out, and one day we'll be able to look back on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and laugh about how it weighed two potential candidates from a very familiar background.