Star Wars And Frozen Top List Of Awesome Attractions Heading to Disney's Brand New Cruise Ship

Worlds Of Marvel

If a Frozen-themed dining experience isn't your thing, then perhaps something Marvel-themed is more your speed. Worlds of Marvel is being called the most ambitious dining experience attempted on board a Disney Cruise Line, and that sentence alone promises a great deal. The phrase used during the reveal was "a Marvel Cinematic Dining Adventure," where diners will be part of an interactive Marvel story that takes place around you as you eat. The story itself is being kept under wraps, but this whole thing is being teased pretty hard by Disney, and that usually means there's something to the hype. The venue will include "state of the art Pym Tech," which means we can expect things to come in unusual sizes, possibly even the food, as is being done at the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Food will be inspired by locations within the MCU, like Wakanda, Sokovia, and New York City. More details are promised in the future.