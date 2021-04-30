The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals One Thing She And James Gunn Agreed On About Harley Quinn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Margot Robbie’s run as Harley Quinn has been an especially unique one because each time she’s appeared as the DC character, it’s been part of another filmmaker’s vision. Harley made her big screen debut back in 2016 with David Ayer’s take on her, with the bomber jacket, baseball bat and all. Then in 2020, she moved into Cathy Yan’s world of highlighter pink and glitter guns in Birds of Prey before approaching James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. What can we expect from the character next?