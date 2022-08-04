There are few film franchises that are as popular as the Harry Potter movies and there are even fewer that feature as many titles as the one based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved fantasy novels . However, sometimes keeping track of all eight main movies plus the three Fantastic Beasts films can be a long and arduous task. Well, worry not fellow muggles, as we have put together a quick yet rather comprehensive breakdown of how you can watch all 11 movies in one place.

So, grab your wand, broomstick, and book of spells and potions, because we are about to embark upon an admittedly intense journey, one that will show us where and how to watch the Harry Potter movies streaming…

Where Are The Harry Potter Movies Streaming?

If you are trying to watch all eight of the Harry Potter movies streaming, you’re in for some good news as the entire film franchise is currently available on not one but two different platforms. This means that anyone with an HBO Max subscription or access to Peacock Premium can watch Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) grow from a young boy living beneath the stairs to the hero of the Wizarding world in one place. And if you want to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Severus Snape’s biggest and best moments , you can do that as well…

Stream the Wizarding World Collection on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Stream the Harry Potter Collection on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Those who wish to rent or own digital copies of the Harry Potter movies when the titles are eventually no longer available are in luck because you can rent or buy all eight movies on services like Amazon.

Where Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Streaming?

If you are trying to catch the Fantastic Beasts movies streaming, you’re in for a treat because all three epic fantasy films are streaming on HBO Max. But unlike the Harry Potter films, these titles aren’t available on Peacock. And while we wait for what’s next for the series , there hasn’t been a better time to take a look at the movies released so far.