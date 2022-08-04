How To Watch The Harry Potter Movies Streaming
By Philip Sledge published
The boy who lived... and streamed.
There are few film franchises that are as popular as the Harry Potter movies and there are even fewer that feature as many titles as the one based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved fantasy novels. However, sometimes keeping track of all eight main movies plus the three Fantastic Beasts films can be a long and arduous task. Well, worry not fellow muggles, as we have put together a quick yet rather comprehensive breakdown of how you can watch all 11 movies in one place.
So, grab your wand, broomstick, and book of spells and potions, because we are about to embark upon an admittedly intense journey, one that will show us where and how to watch the Harry Potter movies streaming…
Where Are The Harry Potter Movies Streaming?
If you are trying to watch all eight of the Harry Potter movies streaming, you’re in for some good news as the entire film franchise is currently available on not one but two different platforms. This means that anyone with an HBO Max subscription or access to Peacock Premium can watch Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) grow from a young boy living beneath the stairs to the hero of the Wizarding world in one place. And if you want to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Severus Snape’s biggest and best moments, you can do that as well…
Stream the Wizarding World Collection on HBO Max (opens in new tab).
Stream the Harry Potter Collection on Peacock. (opens in new tab)
Those who wish to rent or own digital copies of the Harry Potter movies when the titles are eventually no longer available are in luck because you can rent or buy all eight movies on services like Amazon.
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
Where Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Streaming?
If you are trying to catch the Fantastic Beasts movies streaming, you’re in for a treat because all three epic fantasy films are streaming on HBO Max. But unlike the Harry Potter films, these titles aren’t available on Peacock. And while we wait for what’s next for the series, there hasn’t been a better time to take a look at the movies released so far.
- Stream Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Stream Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
- Stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)
- Rent/Buy Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
Well, these movies should certainly take you to the halls of Hogwarts, either for the first time in a while or the first time altogether. And if you are looking for even more treats from the Wizarding World, there are always new Harry Potter books worth checking out.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.