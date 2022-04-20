Fantastic Beasts 4: After The Secrets Of Dumbledore Underperforms, When Will Warner Bros. Decide The Franchise’s Future?
By Corey Chichizola published
Fantastic Beasts 3 hasn't been making a ton of money at the box office, so are the fourth and fifth movies still happening?
The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, including books, movies, theme park attractions, and even a Broadway play. The story expanded on the big screen thanks to the Fantastic Beasts movies, but the final two installments in the franchise are far from guaranteed. And with Fantastic Beasts 3 underperforming at the box office, when will Warner Bros. decide on the property’s future?
While the Fantastic Beasts franchise started off strong with the original 2016 original movie, the sequels have failed to meet those expectations– both critically and financially. The latest installment is The Secrets of Dumbledore, which has the least profitable opening weekend yet. But according to a report by The Wrap, it’ll be weeks or even months before Warner Bros. decides whether to continue the story in the Wizarding World.
This update might come as a relief to some Harry Potter fans out there. Because while we’re all curious to see if David Yates’ final two installments in the Fantastic Beasts story actually come to fruition, at least Warner Bros. is seemingly taking time to carefully consider its options. Fantastic Beasts 3 felt like a precursor to a larger conflict with Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald, but it’s unclear if we’ll ever get to see the Wizarding War come to a conclusion.
If Warner Bros. ultimately decides not to bring Fantastic Beasts 4 to theaters, some fans are hoping that the property might have a second chance at life on HBO Max. Warner Bros. has been putting a ton of focus on original content for the streaming service, so perhaps this could be a way for the five-movie franchise to reach a conclusion. Only time will tell– especially with Warner Bros. reportedly weighing their options.
In the same report by The Wrap, it was also made clear that the Wizarding World isn’t going anywhere, even if the studio abandons the Fantastic Beasts franchise after three movies. There will still be plans for the world of Harry Potter to live on the big screen, aside from the original eight-film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe. Although exactly what those alternate plans are remains a mystery.
Of course, some fans are hoping to see a movie adaptation of the play(s) Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Said stage production focuses on Harry and Draco’s kids, and features adult versions of characters like Hermione, Ron, and Ginny. But while there’s fan excitement, the cast has a variety of feelings about reprising their roles in such a matter.
Fantastic Beasts 3 did move the story forward in some major ways, specifically related to characters like Queenie and Credence. Still, there’s a larger Wizarding War brewing, one that fans are hoping to actually see play out in live-action– either on the big screen or streaming on HBO Max.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release list to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.