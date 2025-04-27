A New Report Reveals How Much Every Episode Of Harry Potter TV Show Could Cost, And The Number Is Staggering

It’s no secret that Warner Bros. is betting big on the Wizarding World. The company announced a Harry Potter TV reboot series for those with a Max subscription, and it'll include an all-new Potter cast. Fans have seemingly been eager for any and all details about how the new show will bring the world famous novels to life again. This feels like a surefire hit, but it’s allegedly not going to come cheap. A new report just dropped some mind-blowing news: the cost per episode might be even more jaw-dropping than some may have imagined.

How Much Could The Harry Potter TV Series Cost Per Episode?

The Harry Potter series is expected to boost the British economy by £3.15 billion, according to a report from UK outlet Express. What's known about the Potter show is that the run in total is set to have seven seasons, with each season having eight episodes. After all is said and done, the show could allegedly cost £75 million per episode, which translates to around 99 million in USD. This number is staggering and unlike anything else we’ve seen made for TV, even considering other massive series that have aired in recent years.

While that sounds extreme, one can't overlook the notion of the Potter series being a massive economic driver. Not only are there projections of significant boosts for the U.K. economy, but many jobs would be created as a result of the massive production.

With numbers this big, it is almost difficult to fathom how expensive this project is. The average cost of each Harry Potter movie was $156.25 million per film. Which even divided by runtime doesn’t hold a candle to how expensive the series will be. The studio is investing a lot more this time around, especially considering it has already committed to a seven-season run without knowing how successful the first season will be. WB is clearly betting that this IP will be able to generate revenue, not just for the economy, but also for itself.

How Does This Compare To Other Big Budget Shows Like Lord Of The Rings?

Other shows have utilized expensive, large-scale world-building for the small screen. That includes Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones. However, this Harry Potter series is expected to be in a completely different league of its own. TRoP currently stands as one of the most expensive TV ventures of all time, with the cost per episode reportedly being $58 million.

The same goes for Thrones, which was famously expensive and cost over $15 million per episode in the later seasons. Should the numbers from this new report prove to be true, the Potter series will far exceed both of those other shows in terms of cost. With that, we'll have to see if the Potterheads tune in and ensure Warner Brothers made the right call.

Even if these costs are to be believed, I think this investment will all be worth it in the end. Harry Potter is one of the most profitable film franchises of all time, and there's a built-in, passionate fanbase that will likely tune in whether to enjoy or even hate-watch the show. The IP as a whole remains quite popular, with the Wizarding World theme park area at Universal Studios being a major tourist attraction that garners many visitors.

The original movie series was spectacular and beloved so, to top the experience, the series needs to adapt the books in a way that feels fresh but also faithful to the source material. Only time will tell if the money will be all worth it when the series hits Max in late 2026 or in early 2027. In the meantime, fans can revisit the Harry Potter movies on Max.