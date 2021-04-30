news

Noah Centineo Got Ripped To Play He-Man, But Reportedly Now He's Out

Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Considering how willing Hollywood is to adapt (and readapt) popular franchises from television, video games, or film, it's sort of surprising when a popular franchise has trouble getting rebooted. And yet, we still haven't seen a big screen He-Man adaptation since Dolph Lundgren played the role in Masters of the Universe in 1987. That was supposed to change after Noah Centineo was cast to play He-Man in a new film, and the actor even started to put the work in to get in He-Man shape. But it seems that was all for naught as Centineo has now reportedly left the project.

While no details have been given, Collider is reporting that a representative for Noah Centineo told them the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor was no longer attached to the new Masters of the Universe movie. It's unclear why Centineo left the project, or how long he's actually been out of it. What is apparently clear is that the movie will need a new He-Man.

Masters of the Universe is one of those projects that seems to hit one road block after another. The movie has been through multiple directors over the last several years. Aaron and Adam Nee are still, as far as we know, the pair set to helm the project. The movie also had other behind the scenes questions that have never been clearly answered as at various times the expectation was that the movie would be theatrical, or possibly end up going to a streaming service like Netflix. The streaming giant already has a separate reboot series in development

Related

Black Adam’s Noah Centineo Looks Massive Ahead Of Filming As Atom Smasher

Additionally, there was a little thing about a global pandemic that kept a lot of movies from getting in front of cameras. The physical work that Noah Centineo did to het into He-Man shape had to basically be put on hold and he would have either needed to keep it going all through the pandemic, or stop and then start again when production was ready to get underway. Neither option was probably all that enticing.

It's also simply possible that the delays in production resulted in Noah Centineo being unable to play the role of He-Man. He's set to play Atom Smasher in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, and he's got other projects set to follow that. So it could simply be that he was forced to bow out of Masters of the Universe.

Since it's not 100% clear how long Noah Centineo has been out as He-Man, this could be a recent development or old news that simply hadn't been discovered yet, it's possible the search for a new He-Man is already underway. If Masters of the Universe is an active concern we could get a new casting announcement soon. Of course, if the reason Centineo left is that the movie just isn't moving forward, then this could be news that the whole thing has fallen apart.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series television 1d The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series Megan Behnke
Black Adam’s Noah Centineo Looks Massive Ahead Of Filming As Atom Smasher news 1M Black Adam’s Noah Centineo Looks Massive Ahead Of Filming As Atom Smasher Adreon Patterson
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam: An Updated Cast List news 1M Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam: An Updated Cast List Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
Army Of The Dead May 21, 2021 Army Of The Dead Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
See Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis And The Borderlands Cast Together For The First Time TBD See Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis And The Borderlands Cast Together For The First Time Rating TBD
Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Sends Her Work ‘Hubby’ Sam Heughan Sweet Wishes On His Birthday TBD Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Sends Her Work ‘Hubby’ Sam Heughan Sweet Wishes On His Birthday Rating TBD
Latest Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Teases The Return Of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant TBD Latest Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Teases The Return Of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant Rating TBD
DC Nabs The #1 Spot Over Marvel On New Most-Anticipated Superhero Movie List TBD DC Nabs The #1 Spot Over Marvel On New Most-Anticipated Superhero Movie List Rating TBD
Disney Is Already Celebrating Halloween With Early Look At Remake Of Very First DCOM TBD Disney Is Already Celebrating Halloween With Early Look At Remake Of Very First DCOM Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information