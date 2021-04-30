The Haunted Mansion: 5 Storylines That Could Be Explored In Disney's Reboot

Constance Hatchaway

If you’ve been on The Haunted Mansion, you won’t soon forget Constance Hatchaway, because she is easily one of the legitimately terrifying aspects of that ride. She is the ghost bride who appears halfway through the ride along with having her portrait featured in the Stretching Room. In her appearance in the ride through, Constance is seen with an axe in front of her heart as she menacingly says her wedding vows. She stands next to the grave of her husband George, who she killed and decapitated. Constance is a serial killer who would target wealthy men and murder them.