My Favorite Original Universal Horror Nights House Ever Completely Reminds Me Of Sinners. 3 Reasons I'm Going To Need It In 2025

It’s no secret that Sinners is one of the most exciting 2025 movie releases that has come out. The movie from Ryan Coogler earned a perfect score in our Sinners review and had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office , especially for an original film. I also fall in the camp of audience members who were enraptured by this horror movie, and as a frequent visiter to Universal Halloween Horror Nights, I need to talk about why I think it needs a house at the theme park, stat.

Oddly enough, I ranked all the Universal Studios Orlando houses in 2023 , and my favorite original house that I walked into actually reminds me a lot of Sinners. This only makes me want a haunted house version of the film more. Let’s get into it.

The Original Universal Horror Nights House Sinners Totally Reminds Me Of

Every year, Universal adapts established titles and creates original houses, and in October of 2023, I fell in love with a HHN house when I walked into the terrifying visions that was The Darkest Deal. I ranked it No. 2, just under the Stranger Things 4 house, making it my favorite original house that year and, honestly, ever. The house, which came out before Sinners was announced, followed a young blues musician residing in the Mississippi Delta who decides to trade his soul for fame and fortune. While his dreams start to come true, he pays the price when he’s dragged to Hell itself by the end.

At the time, I said I wanted a “movie, TV show and video game based on it” because it was “seriously so dark and deep, whilst also being really fun and exciting to walk through,” and about a year and a half later those wishes weirdly came true through the release of Sinners. I’m sure they have nothing to do with each other, but having been through The Darkest Deal only makes me want a Sinners house all the more.

Sure, Sinners May Not Be A Universal Film, But That Hasn’t Stopped Other Houses Before

Before I move forward with why I need a Sinners Halloween Horror Nights house, I need to talk out one thing. Of course, Sinners is a Warner Bros. movie and not a Universal movie. While that might instantly lead one to believe that it cannot be part of the theme park’s lineup, you would be wrong! An example of a Warner Bros. property that has been at Horror Nights just about every year that I’ve been to Universal for the event is The Exorcist.

There’s also been Conjuring houses prior, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Or what about The Last Of Us house from 2023, which has a series from WB’s HBO as well! Also, the Harry Potter movies are also technically from WB, and there’s an entire land based off the Wizarding World. Universal has also partnered with other studios lately, like with Sony for the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire house from last year or the same year’s Insidious house. With that being said, it’s absolutely possible!

Sinners’ Premise Is Perfect For An Immersive Experience

The majority of Sinners takes place at Club Juke, where a massive party is occurring thanks to Michael B. Jordan’s dual roles of Smoke and Stack organizing the whole thing. This story mostly occurring in the shed-turned-club makes it the perfect setting for a horror nights house. I could just imagine walking into a riotous party that the scare actors play up, that could really mess with one’s head if some of them are just people having a good time, and others end up scaring us as vampires.

While I’ve been to all sorts of houses during Horror Nights where there’s different settings, I love the idea of it taking us through the different rooms of one location and partially taking place outside the shed as well. The straight-forward storytelling would be terrifying and fun to witness as a guest of a house.

Its Haunting Soundtrack Would Really Elevate A HHN House Version

Then there’s the music element, which is a huge element of the film. How cool would it be to feel like you’re in Club Juke enjoying yourself when the whole party takes a dark turn! I could even see there being a portion at the front where you can interact with the people there, offer a password, “order a drink” and witness some blues music being played before things turn sideways. Additionally, I would absolutely love to see that scene where “Preacher Boy” Sammie transcends time and there’s people dancing from all eras in the crowd. Wouldn’t it be cool to feel like you’re in the middle of that scene, but it’s more played up for scares?

Oh, and what about that scene where the vampires are dancing the jig and it’s horrifying? That would be a cool moment to see in a house, though whoever is doing that would get some major cardio in. In general, Sinners is a movie with a lot of storytelling opportunities… especially when it comes to all the fake blood the movie used .

And, A Sinners House Would Probably Smell Amazing (Mostly)

Finally, I love the idea of a horror night house straight up smelling like garlic! Garlic is a huge part of the plot because it’s how the characters make sure no one’s turned into a vampire, and HHN is infamous for implementing necessary smells into their houses to add to the immersion. (For example, I remember the recent Ghostbusters house smelling just like marshmallows, which brought me a lot of joy, or talking to The Last Of Us creators about having the smell of burning corpses in theirs).

Currently, we don’t know what houses will pop up at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, but the speculation currently includes titles like M3GAN 2.0, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Terrifier. Considering Sinners has become a big hit with horror fans, and I know that Universal has pulled off a similar house before, I’m going to need this to happen.