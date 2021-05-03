Black Panther: Michael B. Jordan’s Blunt Thoughts On Returning As Killmonger

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an absolutely massive franchise, recently expanding thanks to live-action shows on Disney+. One of the most culturally impactful movies from the franchise is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which broke box office records and new ground regarding representation and Oscar nominations. The movie featured Michael B. Jordan as the villainous Killmonger, and he’s shared blunt thoughts about returning.