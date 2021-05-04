Sylvester Stallone Shares Gross, Bloody Rambo Video From The Set

When one thinks of Sylvester Stallone, one probably thinks first of Rocky, but you can't really consider the man's full career without also considering his other big franchise, Rambo. The most recent entry in that franchise came out in 2019 and while the movie was neither a box office juggernaut nor a critical darling, it did bring back exactly the character that many fans were waiting for. Rambo: Last Blood was an action filled, bloody, and violent experience. It was not a movie for the faint of heart. Something proved all the more true by this close up of some of the makeup work.