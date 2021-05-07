Saw: The Horror Franchise's Apprentices Ranked Ahead Of Spiral

The following contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the entire Saw franchise.

Next week, the ninth entry in the Saw franchise will open, with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starring in Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Exactly how this new film will tie into the existing franchise from a storyline perspective isn't entirely clear, as much of that is being kept under wraps. However, it's a safe bet that whoever the ultimate villain of the movie turns out to be, it probably won't by Tobin Bell's John Kramer, the original Jigsaw. That means somebody else is either directly, or by homage, carrying on the work of Jigsaw by killing people in his particular style.