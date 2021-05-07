Chris Rock’s Spiral Movie Is Building Anticipation By Making Jigsaw’s Creepy Puppet Sexy

If this is the version of Billy the Puppet that we're going to see in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the audience would no doubt be shocked. Of course, that assumes that Billy will actually make an appearance in the movie and we're just not sure about that yet. While we know that Spiral is connected in some way to the larger Saw franchise, it's unclear exactly how. Is Spiral a sequel to the previous films? Will knowledge of those movies be needed to really understand what is happening in the new one? Or is this something altogether new, with only tangential connections to the once annual franchise?