Why Star Wars: The Force Awakens Was Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Worst’ Audition

Michale B. Jordan says the vague nature of the audition threw him for a loop. Big-name franchises are very secretive about the details of movies that are in development, so they probably couldn’t provide much context or real motivation for an actor to latch on to in an audition. Jordan says he couldn’t find that connection to the material he was given and bombed the audition, resulting in his worst audition to date. Despite this, the audition doesn't seem to have deterred Jordan at all, as he still went on to establish himself as a megastar.