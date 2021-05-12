news

DC’s Margot Robbie Gives Hopeful Update About Poison Ivy And Harley

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has had one of the most intriguing big-screen runs of a DC character ever. She started on David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and has since weaved her way into Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s upcoming vision of Task Force X, a.k.a. The Suicide Squad. It’s safe to say the DCEU likes Harley around, but when will she finally cross paths with Poison Ivy?

The characters were first paired together in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1993 before enjoying a romance between the pages of comic books and on the animated TV series starring Kaley Cuoco. It’s about time Margot Robbie’s character got hit by the lovebug in Ivy following her breakup from The Joker, don’t you think? The Aussie actress has provided an update on a Harley and Ivy team-up to Den of Geek:

Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.

It sounds like Margot Robbie has the back of these unlikely antiheroes and isn’t going to stop campaigning for it until it happens. Back when she was promoting Birds of Prey, the actress was vocal about her interest in exploring their relationship because it’s one of her “favorite aspects” of the comic books. She’s also shown deep interest about wanting to see them as a couple.

Poison Ivy has not been in a live-action DC movie since 1997’s Batman & Robin, when Uma Thurman played the role against George Clooney’s laughable Bruce Wayne and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. It’s time to see her back in action, and there are many ways she could be involved in the DCEU. Initially, we had heard word that Margot Robbie was going to be part of a Gotham City Sirens movie with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, but Birds of Prey took priority first.

Nowadays, it’s unclear if Gotham City Sirens could still come to life, but we do have a new Catwoman in Zoë Kravitz for The Batman, so it could prove a great spinoff for her and Margot Robbie, even though Kravitz's version lives in another universe. Still, all we need is a Poison Ivy. Some fans have rallied behind Knives Out actress Ana de Armas taking on the role.

One thing we do know for sure is Poison Ivy is not set to show up in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad this summer. The writer/director sadly confirmed it earlier this year. As long as Margot Robbie is fighting for it, I still have hope! First, we’ll be catching up with Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, coming to theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

Up Next

Upcoming Margot Robbie Movies: What The Harley Quinn Actress Has Coming Up
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Aquaman’s Amber Heard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Her Return In The Sequel news 1d Aquaman’s Amber Heard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Her Return In The Sequel Corey Chichizola
Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies NC-17 Comments news 2d Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies NC-17 Comments Corey Chichizola
Zack Snyder's Blunt Comments About Warner Bros. Put His Justice League 2 In Doubt news 2d Zack Snyder's Blunt Comments About Warner Bros. Put His Justice League 2 In Doubt Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Profile May 14, 2021 Profile Rating TBD
Bliss Feb 5, 2021 Bliss 5
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Jul 23, 2021 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Why Grey's Anatomy Vet Sandra Oh Appreciates Being Asked About Cristina's Return, Even If It'll Never Happen TBD Why Grey's Anatomy Vet Sandra Oh Appreciates Being Asked About Cristina's Return, Even If It'll Never Happen Rating TBD
Sarah Hyland Just Landed An Exciting Leading Role After Modern Family's Haley TBD Sarah Hyland Just Landed An Exciting Leading Role After Modern Family's Haley Rating TBD
The Voice Season 17: Top 3 Frontrunners Most Likely To Win After The Latest Eliminations TBD The Voice Season 17: Top 3 Frontrunners Most Likely To Win After The Latest Eliminations Rating TBD
How The Flash Just Set Up Cisco's Departure TBD How The Flash Just Set Up Cisco's Departure Rating TBD
NCIS: Are Bishop And Torres Going To Hook Up Off Screen? TBD NCIS: Are Bishop And Torres Going To Hook Up Off Screen? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information