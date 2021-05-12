DC’s Margot Robbie Gives Hopeful Update About Poison Ivy And Harley

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has had one of the most intriguing big-screen runs of a DC character ever. She started on David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and has since weaved her way into Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s upcoming vision of Task Force X, a.k.a. The Suicide Squad. It’s safe to say the DCEU likes Harley around, but when will she finally cross paths with Poison Ivy?
The characters were first paired together in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1993 before enjoying a romance between the pages of comic books and on the animated TV series starring Kaley Cuoco. It’s about time Margot Robbie’s character got hit by the lovebug in Ivy following her breakup from The Joker, don’t you think? The Aussie actress has provided an update on a Harley and Ivy team-up to Den of Geek:
Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.
It sounds like Margot Robbie has the back of these unlikely antiheroes and isn’t going to stop campaigning for it until it happens. Back when she was promoting Birds of Prey, the actress was vocal about her interest in exploring their relationship because it’s one of her “favorite aspects” of the comic books. She’s also shown deep interest about wanting to see them as a couple.
Poison Ivy has not been in a live-action DC movie since 1997’s Batman & Robin, when Uma Thurman played the role against George Clooney’s laughable Bruce Wayne and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. It’s time to see her back in action, and there are many ways she could be involved in the DCEU. Initially, we had heard word that Margot Robbie was going to be part of a Gotham City Sirens movie with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, but Birds of Prey took priority first.
Nowadays, it’s unclear if Gotham City Sirens could still come to life, but we do have a new Catwoman in Zoë Kravitz for The Batman, so it could prove a great spinoff for her and Margot Robbie, even though Kravitz's version lives in another universe. Still, all we need is a Poison Ivy. Some fans have rallied behind Knives Out actress Ana de Armas taking on the role.
One thing we do know for sure is Poison Ivy is not set to show up in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad this summer. The writer/director sadly confirmed it earlier this year. As long as Margot Robbie is fighting for it, I still have hope! First, we’ll be catching up with Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, coming to theaters and HBO Max on August 6.