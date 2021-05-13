How Angelina Jolie’s Directing Experience Helped Her On The Set Of Those Who Wish Me Dead

I think it helps because I think, well I hope anyway, that now working with other directors I’m more sensitive to what they’re going through, what they need, and then able to offer assistance to push… you kind of look at the whole production. I would know what he was up against if we were doing fire elements, and the crew, and the stunts -- the hours, and Finn’s hours. I hope it helped! (laughs) To be able to support more. When I was younger, I was just more aware of what the actor needs. And now I’m very, very aware of… the actor needs to step back and (laughs) listen to the whole production.