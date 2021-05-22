Upcoming Daniel Craig Movies: What's Ahead For The James Bond Star

The name is Craig, Daniel Craig. You've probably heard it. The action star turned into a household name when he became the world's most famous superspy — though the award-nominated actor has been quick to impress in a variety of distinguished dramatic (and comedic) films over the years, including (but not limited to) Layer Cake, Munich, Road to Perdition, 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Logan Lucky, and Knives Out.

Certainly, Daniel Craig is an accomplished talent, and it'll be interesting to see where the globe-trotting superstar will opt to go with the next stage of his varied career — notably with his strenuous days as 007 approaching their long-expected twilight. With that said, here's what the current Bond actor has in store for the future, including No Time to Die!