4 Raya And The Last Dragon Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

The character of Tong, voiced by Benedict Wong, makes reference to a family in the film, and we see that he had a child who was apparently turned to stone by the Druun. At the end of the movie, we not only see Tong return, but also that his wife and child are ok. While the child is never given a proper name, they were apparently referred to as Tongler by the animators, and if you watch the end credits for Raya and the Last Dragon and read through the list of production babies, i.e. all the children that were born during production to the over 400 people involved in making the film, you'll see that Tongler is actually listed among them.