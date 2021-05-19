F9’s Helen Mirren On ‘Dream’ Of Driving In The Fast And Furious

Helen Mirren has practically become an old hand at the Fast & Furious franchise at this point. After appearing in The Fate of the Furious she also appeared in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. She is, as far as we know, the biggest name from that movie to move back to the main franchise. But in neither of her previous movies was she actually able to do the thing that the franchise is best known for: driving cars really fast. And it's clear just how much Helen Mirren loves driving, and was apparently quite good at it. She says she already knew how to double declutch. I don't even know what that means, much less how to do it.