Hayley Atwell’s Lovely Comments About Filming The Final Mission: Impossible Movie Have A Lot Of ‘Grace,’ And Fans Are Responding To It

We are nearing what might very well be the end of one of our most enduring film franchises, as the eagerly awaited Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits the 2025 movie schedule on May 23. While Tom Cruise’s action-packed entry will wrap up the story that was begun in 2023’s Dead Reckoning, his Ethan Hunt may or may not be ready to call it quits when it comes to his long line of impossible missions. Relative newcomer to the M:I franchise , Hayley Atwell, just offered up a lovely sentiment about working on the last movie and fans are all over her comments.

What Did Hayley Atwell Say About Filming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And How Are Fans Responding?

There are still some mysteries surrounding Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning , and one of those is definitely about whether or not (despite the title and the general “one last time” feel of the trailer) this will actually be the final film (overall or even just for stunt-junkie leading man Tom Cruise ). Though that answer is yet to be revealed, Marvel star Hayley Atwell, who began portraying Grace in the franchise with the seventh installment, Dead Reckoning, recently took to Instagram to share some wonderful comments about the “grace” needed to work on the upcoming hit:

Five years working with @tomcruise and this incomparable crew. Dedication, courage and camaraderie got us here… and it’s all for you. The audience. From Grace, with love ❤️

Because of pandemic delays and the SAG-AFTRA strike, it took a whole five years for the Reckoning portion of the M:I movies to be completed, which is truly a long time, even for films with super-intricate and death-defying action scenes . As Atwell noted in her post, however, the cast and crew wouldn’t have been able to get through it all without “dedication, courage and camaraderie,” which they leaned on to deliver a thrilling and satisfying conclusion to the millions of fans who’ve been following the story of Ethan and his team since 1996.

Her words didn’t go unnoticed, as fans popped into the comments to share their responses, like:

Can't wait to see this 🙌 You absolutely stunned in your performance as Grace, can't wait to see the sequel

I absolutely am ecstatic the theatrical release date draws near, Hayle Ya!! 🥳🎊 I love your presence as Grace so far in the franchise and canNOT wait to see where you take her in this installment! 🙌🙌🙏😃

CONGRATS and THANKS!😍👏❤️ I can't wait!!😉

One last time… cannot wait to see what happens with Grace in The Final Reckoning!! 😃

If Tom steps back, you’ll have to take over. You know that don’t you. What will we do?! We need a regular mission 😊

Think about a Grace Spin Off Movie 🎥 👍👍

Introduced in the previous film as an incredibly skilled, globe-trotting thief who gets pulled into Ethan’s mission to locate keys to the rogue AI known as The Entity, it’s clear from these comments that Atwell’s Grace has already become a big and beloved part of the movies. Fans haven’t even seen her second outing as the character, and they’re already talking about giving her a spinoff or having her lead the franchise going forward if Cruise is really done after this (which the actress has her doubts about).

All in all, it points to how big of an impact she’s already made, and why the cast and crew worked so hard to bring fans The Final Reckoning through so many delays.