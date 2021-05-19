Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Responds To Jabs About His Age After Trailer Opposite Kaitlyn Dever

In his deleted response, Ben Platt referenced one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time: Grease. That movie notably starred a cast of fully grown adults, who looked nothing like the young teens they were trying to portray. Adult actors have been playing teenagers for forever (yes, that’s a Dear Evan Hansen reference), so Platt’s upcoming movie isn’t unique in that regard.

You can check out the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen below, complete with Ben Platt’s signature vocals and brand spankin’ new wig.