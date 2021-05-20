Fast And Furious’ Han Actor Sung Kang Responds To Shaw’s Redemption

The Fast and Furious franchise is, for many people, a fun series of movies based around increasingly insane car stunts. In general the movies don't take themselves too seriously, and that's part of why they're so much fun. However, the nine films in the franchise thus far have created some characters that fans are truly invested in, no matter how crazy the action. And that passion has led to many taking serious issue with the way the films took the character of Deckard Shaw, and transformed him from villain to hero, even after he did the unthinkable and killed another member of the "family." And now Han himself has spoken to this redemption.