Now, Johnny Depp Is Suing Over The Details Of Amber Heard’s Alleged Divorce Settlement Donation

As part of her ongoing lawsuits with Johnny Depp, news came out that Amber Heard did not seem to have donated the entirety of her divorce settlement after all. Back in January, Heard’s lawyers confirmed that Heard had not donated the full sum she’d gotten from Depp at the time their divorce was settled privately, also saying that the lawsuits she has been involved in with Depp had delayed those monetary donation goals. But it’s unclear what was donated to what organizations, how much was donated and when those donations occurred, information that is coming to the forefront as the defamation lawsuit gets off the ground in Virginia and as Depp’s lawyers have argued the donations have swayed opinion on the suits.