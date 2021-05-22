Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman Is The Right Director For The Film, According To Dan Aykroyd

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is poised to be one of 2021’s biggest films. While moviegoers are anticipating the sequel’s release, some are still a little gun-shy after 2016’s female-led Ghostbusters reboot. But original Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd is here to calm fans’ fears. He knows first-hand that the director can handle the Ghostbusters franchise, and the Afterlife star recently explained why Jason Reitman is the right director for the job.
As a Ghostbusters vet and the co-writer of the original films, Dan Aykroyd knows the franchise better than most people. Aykroyd seems to have plenty of confidence in the new film, and his return to the multimedia franchise after three decades was a good sign of Ghostbusters: Afterlife's story and direction. In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Aykroyd shared some thoughts regarding what franchise newcomer Jason Reitman brings to the franchise:
Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller and director. His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex.
Dan Aykroyd’s approval of Ivan Reitman’s direction is a huge plus. But it shouldn't be surprising given the history between the actor and the director. Aykroyd practically has known Jason Reitman for years and has seen his love of the franchise. So Aykroyd knows Reitman would do the franchise’s legacy justice with the sequel.
When you consider Jason Reitman’s history with the Ghostbusters franchise, Dan Aykroyd is right on the nose. Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, served as the director and producer of the original Ghostbusters film along with its 1989 sequel. The younger Reitman even had a small part in the second film. So directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a full-circle moment for the younger Reitman. Another plus is that his father has also returned, though this time he's only serving as a producer. Making this long-awaited sequel has truly been a family affair.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the film also allowed the Oscar-nominated Reitman to reunite with his extended family. Including Ghostbusters alum such as Dan Aykroyd, Billy Murray, Ernie Hudson and more was a nice nod to the franchise his father helped to build. Given the fact that the sequel exists in the continuity of the original movies, it’s only right for him to bring the OG cast back into the fold. Original Ghostbusters Hudson and Murray also approved of Reitman’s work on the legacy reboot. The only bittersweet part of the movie is that the late, great Harold Ramis couldn’t be a part of it.
Hopefully, this throwback family feel will translate to the big screen once Ghostbusters: Afterlife is released. But it shouldn’t be too much pressure for Jason Reitman given his reputation as a filmmaker. All in all, Dan Aykroyd’s words will likely reassure Ghostbusters fans that the reboot will be worth seeing when it arrives in theaters on November 11.