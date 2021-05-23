Spiral's Box Office Success Has Pushed The Saw Franchise Past A Key Milestone

Thankfully, the industry's self-imposed slump should come to a very abrupt end next week, as there is not just one major movie coming out, but two. Craig Gillespie's Cruella is set to arrive in time for the Memorial Day holiday, though it should be noted that the movie will simultaneously be available on the big screen and on Disney+ via their Premier Access service (which requires an additional $30 supplemental payment per movie on top of one's subscription plan). Also set to finally play in theaters in John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, which was one of the first films that had to delay its release date when the pandemic first started shutting down cinemas around the world in March 2020. Which title will prove to be the bigger hit on the three-day weekend? It could be a close race, and it will be one that we will be keeping an eye on. As always, be sure to come back here on CinemaBlend next Sunday to check out the early figures.