Cruella Streaming: How To Watch The Emma Stone Disney Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Following the hybrid releases of Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access), Disney is trying the model out once again with the May 28 release of Cruella. One of the biggest Emma Stone movies to come out in the past few years, Craig Gillespie’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians prequel will follow the fashionable Estella “Cruella” de Vil as she transforms herself from an aspiring fashion designer in London’s punk rock movement to the notorious criminal obsessed with a certain breed of spotted dog.
Before it comes out, you may want to know how to watch Cruella streaming, at the time of its release and later on when it is added to the Disney+ library. Fear not, for we have put together a splendid guide with all the details for those who can't watch Cruella in theaters.
How To Watch Cruella Streaming
Starting Friday, May 28, you can watch Cruella streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. Being able to watch the latest Disney movie to take this route comes at a premium and will run you $29.99 (on top of the monthly Disney+ subscription). One thing that should be pointed out about Premier Access is that Cruella (and other movies purchased with this setup) will remain in your library as long as you have a Disney+ account, unlike premium VOD titles which give you access for a specific period of time.
When Will Cruella Be Streaming On Disney+ Without Premier Access
Those who want to watch Cruella streaming without dropping an extra $30 will get their wish… eventually, but after a three-month wait. According to the Cruella title page on Disney+, the movie will become available to all Disney+ subscribers on Friday, August 27, 2021, 90 days after it debuts in theaters and on Premier Access. When it is added to the platform’s extensive library, it will remain there until Disney elects to pull it or the streamer’s servers are taken offline (both of these scenarios seem highly unlikely).
When Will Cruella Be On DVD/Blu-ray
While we have an exact date for Cruella's arrival on Disney+ (both with and without Premier Access), the film’s physical release has not yet been disclosed at the time of this writing. But with Disney being consistent above anything else, there’s reason to believe we will be able to watch Emma Stone take one of the company’s greatest villains a few weeks before it becomes accessible for all Disney+ subscribers.
Let’s take a look at Raya and the Last Dragon as an example… The animated feature-length film opened in theaters/Premier Access on March 5, 2021, came out on DVD/Blu-ray on May 18, and will make its regular Disney+ debut on June 4, or 90s days after its initial release. It appears Cruella is using the same model with its Disney+ release, so we might be able to watch the film on old-fashioned physical media at some point in mid-August 2021, but a confirmed date has yet to be announced.
Now that you know how to watch Cruella streaming, there is nothing getting between you and a good time. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s list of all the 2021 movie premiere dates.