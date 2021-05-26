Cruella Streaming: How To Watch The Emma Stone Disney Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following the hybrid releases of Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access), Disney is trying the model out once again with the May 28 release of Cruella. One of the biggest Emma Stone movies to come out in the past few years, Craig Gillespie’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians prequel will follow the fashionable Estella “Cruella” de Vil as she transforms herself from an aspiring fashion designer in London’s punk rock movement to the notorious criminal obsessed with a certain breed of spotted dog.

Before it comes out, you may want to know how to watch Cruella streaming, at the time of its release and later on when it is added to the Disney+ library. Fear not, for we have put together a splendid guide with all the details for those who can't watch Cruella in theaters.