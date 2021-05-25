Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho Trailer Is As Stylishly Terrifying As You'd Expect

As we watch the trailer for Last Night in Soho, we see young Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) alone in the bustling city that is London. Not having the best time in life, she needs an escape, and she finds it in her dreams. The first twist is, those dreams send her back to the nightlife of the 1960's, where Thunderball is showing in theaters, and Soho's nightlife is blazing hot. And normal Eloise is allowed to transform into vibrant entertainer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy,) who's as popular as she is talented. It's a double life that has its perks, but it also has its setbacks, as the mysteries of the past seem to be crossing over into the present day.