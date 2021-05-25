After Justice League, One Sucker Punch Star Is Supporting Calls For A Snyder Cut

Now if you’re at all familiar with Sucker Punch, you probably already know that in addition to the theatrical cut, there was an extended, R-rated version included on the Blu-ray release, which added 18 minutes to the movie. However, Zack Snyder has previously said that this extended version doesn’t reflect his true Sucker Punch vision, though he expressed doubt at the time that his desired Sucker Punch would ever see the light of day due to rights issues. Still, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was once considered a pipe dream, so since it eventually made its way to the masses, maybe Sucker Punch: The Snyder Cut could also one day become an HBO Max exclusive.