Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Shows Us A Bigger, Deadlier Game Than Before

The summer of 2021 looks to be a big one for movie theaters, and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is ready to cash in. Expanding the scope of the original sleeper hit is usually the name of the game with any sequel, but it looks like this series in particular has upped the ante in a very deadly fashion. Which means it’s probably time to revisit Escape Room, in the hopes of picking up on any loose threads that could clue us into this next piece in the puzzle.