Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea

Every Jackass film is a cringe-fest as viewers watch the guys put their bodies on the line with concern, laughter and second-hand embarrassment. Most people would’ve walked away years ago after making it in Hollywood. That’s why the Jackass crew are in a league of their own. But it did take over eight years the last Jackass film for another one to be released. Now, Steve-O and more are being honest about why they thought Jackass 4 was a bad idea before committing to it.
You know with age comes wisdom. And the guys of Jackass have learned from years of performing life-changing, outlandish stunts. Those lessons almost put the brakes on Jackass 4. The Jackass crew expressed to GQ Magazine their concerns about doing the fourth (and final?) installment in the hit franchise. As Steve-O put it,
I thought going into Jackass 4, after everything we've been through, and everything we've built, all it takes is one stupid fucking accident to just erase it. Just turn it all into a negative. To be like, ‘Oh, these fucking dumb assholes. What did you fucking expect?’ But we went ahead and fucking did it.
But Steve-O wasn’t the only one concerned about injuries and public perception as Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine chimed in. The Jackass veteran already felt the judgment before the cameras started to roll. He said about the outrageous stunts:
How are people going to take it? Like, do people want to see a bunch of middle-aged dudes kick each other in the dicks?
Both Steve-O and Jeff Tremaine were right to contemplate their involvement with the anticipated sequel. Between aging 20 years and the dangerous stunts, everyone involved could’ve put their lives in danger. Plus, injuries don’t heal quite as easily and quickly in your 40s and 50s as they do in your 20s. Given the outrageous viral stunts on social media, their stunts might be considered tame now compared to the group’s MTV heyday. But with Jackass 4 coming out later this year, the crew managed to push away those concerns.
While Jackass 4 was his idea, the crew’s ringleader Johnny Knoxville expressed his thoughts on performing the film’s stunts. His concerns had more to with his wife and three children. Knoxville said about possible injuries affecting his family:
I can't afford to have any more concussions. I can't put my family through that.
With Jackass 4’s release, the fan favorite star recently revealed that the fourth film will be his last for the stunt-filled franchise. Johnny Knoxville admitted his fear of irreversible injury led to that decision. The actor-stunt performer’s reason is valid given the Jackass crew’s ages and damage from years of doing dangerous (sometimes, borderline life-threatening) stunts. He and the other guys have way more to lose now compared to the franchise’s early days.
Fractures and other life-threatening injuries could have life-altering ways to Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others now compared to the last film. But don’t expect Jackass alum Bam Margera to appear given the ongoing drama between him and Paramount. So fans should joy Knoxville and the gang’s last rodeo as Jackass 4 arrives in theaters on Oct. 22.