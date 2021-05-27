Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea

Every Jackass film is a cringe-fest as viewers watch the guys put their bodies on the line with concern, laughter and second-hand embarrassment. Most people would’ve walked away years ago after making it in Hollywood. That’s why the Jackass crew are in a league of their own. But it did take over eight years the last Jackass film for another one to be released. Now, Steve-O and more are being honest about why they thought Jackass 4 was a bad idea before committing to it.