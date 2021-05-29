8 Great Enchanted Disney References Ahead Of Amy Adams' Disenchanted

Susan Sarandon’s Narissa Pay Homage To Disney Villains

I could go on with so many more Enchanted nods at other Disney films, but let’s end on a major device for a few great references. The movie’s villain is Susan Sarandon’s Narissa, who is a mixture of a number of famed villains. For one, she uses a crystal ball to track people just like Ursula. Then she dresses herself up like an old hag to trick Giselle into being poisoned like Snow White. Finally, she turns herself into a dragon like Maleficent does at the end of Sleeping Beauty. She’s a whole lot of evil villains in one, and it was super entertaining to see Disney pull it off in live-action at the time.