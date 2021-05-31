Kingsman 3: Will Mark Strong Return As Merlin In A Sequel? Here’s The Latest

You may now be asking yourself, "If Merlin is dead, what exactly is it that we're talking about here?" Well, as you may also remember from the first two movies, death isn't necessarily always super permanent in the world of Kingsman. Audiences watched Harry Hart take a bullet in the eye at near point blank range in the first movie, and that was a case where we actually saw the body hit the ground. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, there is certainly the strong implication that Merlin is blown into a million pieces, but you don't actually see it happen. This is presumably done because it would have been gratuitous to show a heroic character annihilated in such a way, but it does keep a door open.