Uh, Zack Snyder Has A Whole Take On Zombie Sex In Army Of The Dead

Fans of Zack Snyder’s movies know that when you sit down to watch something like Army of the Dead, there’s always going to be something hiding underneath the surface. And in the case of the co-writer/director’s return to the world of the undead. One of those unanswered questions was how, or rather if, zombies could have sex. Well, if you really wanted that answer, and you should just freely admit that you do, it’s a resounding yes. And as the man himself explained in a recent interview, there’s some interesting stuff going on when it comes to the subject of zombie sex.