Adapting Stephen King's Cujo: Does The 1983 Classic Meet Its Full Horror Potential?

Then Stephen King came along with Cujo and changed everything. As the author has done many times throughout his career, he took something safe and ordinary and turned it into something horrific. While Cujo was always a loving and faithful pet – a detail emphasized in the novel’s postscript – a bite on the nose from a rabid bat transforms him into a chaotic beast, and ultimately the mindless terror at the center of what remains one of King’s most shocking works.

In translating the book for the big screen, director Lewis Teague took on one hell of a challenge, and not just because of the inherent issues that come with making a live-action movie where an animal takes center stage. The feature was released in 1983 and proved to be a modest success – but 38 years later, how does it and its treatment of the source material hold up? That’s the subject at hand in this week’s edition of Adapting Stephen King.