Stephen King Reveals Horror Movie He Had To Stop Because It Was ‘Too Freaky’

To be perfectly fair “in the hospital” doesn’t sound like the place that someone would want to be when first watching any horror movie, even if you’re Stephen King. However, the bestselling author has an even stronger case for this initial exposure not happening at the best of times. While 1999 did mark the year that The Blair Witch Project racked up tons of box office loot, it also happens to be when King was recovering from the near fatal accident that saw him hit by a van while running.