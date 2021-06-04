Seth Rogen Celebrates McLovin’s 40th ‘Birthday’ With A+ Message

Ah, how far McLovin has come since Superbad. At the time, he was a 25-year-old organ donor from Hawaii, and now he’s over the hill and presumably settled down with a family. To know for sure, we’d either have to ask Fogell in the Superbad universe (assuming he kept adding backstory details to his alter ego), or check with Seth Rogen or Evan Goldberg in the real world. After all, the writers came up with the McLovin joke at just 14, so maybe they could quickly come up with some details on his adult life.