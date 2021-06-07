Monsters And Men Ending Explained: How It Starts The Conversation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In 2018, director Reinaldo Marcus Green released Monsters and Men, one of the hidden gems of that year. It’s a film that stars three very popular rising actors: Anthony Ramos, John David Washington, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Monsters and Men is a thought-provoking film that challenges viewers to ask questions, make choices, and rise up when faced with difficult decisions. The Monsters and Men ending further supports the film’s goal of starting an engaging conversation about what happens next.

Monsters and Men addresses topics of police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement, and cop culture. It’s the type of movie that leaves an impression long after the credits roll. Monsters and Men doesn’t want to tell you what to think and feel about the movie and the situations presented in it but, instead, wants to inspire you to navigate your own path with this complicated topic. Let’s explore the Monsters and Men ending and how it sparks conversations.